Brice’s Creek in Craven County under boil water advisory

Boil water advisory(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Water customers in the Brice’s Creek area of Craven County are under a boil water advisory after a water main break in the Hunter’s Ridge subdivision.

According to county water officials, water customers in Brice’s Creek experienced periods of low water or no water pressure.

Officials say that periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Officials are asking water customers to boil all water for human consumption - including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation - or use bottled water. Officials say that vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Water officials say water users should also try to conserve water whenever possible.

The boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice. A map of the affected area is below.

Craven County boil water advisory affected area.
Craven County boil water advisory affected area.(Craven County Water)

