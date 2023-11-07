Animal Protective Services removes over 40 dogs from Craven County home

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Animal Protective Services says that they removed more than 40 dogs from a home last Friday.

Deputies said they originally went to the home on Golden Road for an animal welfare check. When they arrived they said that they spoke with the homeowner and found several dogs in the living room of the home.

Deputies said that they eventually removed 42 dogs from the home, two of which had to be euthanized because they were suffering from severe medical conditions.

Deputies said that of the remaining 40 dogs rescued, Lenoir County is housing seven, Colonial Capital is housing two, and the rest are being housed at the Craven County Shelter where they will receive medical care, food, and water.

Deputies say that the homeowner has been charged with animal cruelty and failure to vaccinate dogs.

Deputies say that more than 40 dogs were removed from a Craven County home (Craven County SO)

