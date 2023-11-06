Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Warm and breezy for now

Rain chances will increase towards the end of the week
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
By Zach Holder
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The weather couldn’t be calmer. Many are going on their third week without rainfall. It’ll be at least a few more days without rain as our next chance doesn’t arrive until Friday night. In the meantime, we warm up! Highs get closer to the 80s and overnight temperatures stay in the 40s/50s. Right now, rain is expected to arrive after most playoff high school games and leave Veteran’s Day morning. There still could be a little rain along the coast to start Saturday before conditions clear. Another system is possible late Sunday into Monday but as of right now, neither of these system look to bring enough rain for big improvements in dry conditions.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

