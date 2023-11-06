Advertise With Us
WITN hosting Toys for Tots drop off location

WITN Toys For Tots Toy Drive 2023
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is proud to announce once again its studio is a drop-off site for Toys for Tots.

This year, anyone wishing to donate can bring new, unwrapped toys to the WITN Studio in Greenville on Arlington Boulevard.

Donations can be dropped off at the WITN lobby between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, November 13 through Thursday, December 7.

Those requesting toys must apply in person, and only to one agency where you live. Organizers ask families to only submit one application.

For a full list of agencies and contact information, visit the Toys for Tots website.

Toys for Tots is sponsored by Two Men and a Truck, Hardee Massey & Blodgett LLP, and 264 Shoes and Apparel.

