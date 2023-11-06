State begins notifying up to 300,000 now eligible for full Medicaid benefits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS)says it has begun contacting up to 300,000 people who are enrolled in Medicaid’s limited Family Planning program and are eligible for full NC Medicaid benefits starting on Dec. 1.

The department says that text messages, phone calls, and emails will be sent out starting today letting those eligible know to look out for a letter from their local Department of Social Services.

According to NCDHHS, people who are currently receiving Family Planning benefits and now qualify for full Medicaid coverage will be automatically enrolled in Medicaid on Dec. 1, 2023.

NCDHHS officials say that those who are now eligible for full Medicaid benefits will get a letter from their local Department of Social Services letting them know they will start getting full Medicaid coverage, they will also be assigned a health plan and receive a packet from their health plan in the mail that includes a new Medicaid ID card.

“Getting eligible North Carolinians registered for Medicaid expansion is a top priority, and it’s monumental that we can automatically enroll up to 300,000 people whose coverage will go into effect December 1,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “As we prepare for more people to sign up, we want to make sure automatic enrollees look for information that’s coming in the mail.”

According to NCDHHS, not everyone who qualifies for limited Family Planning Program benefits will be automatically enrolled in full coverage through NC Medicaid because some people may have income that is more than the new Medicaid eligibility levels allow.

“We are bringing health care coverage within reach to hundreds of thousands of people. That includes up to 300,000 people currently enrolled in Family Planning benefits who will be automatically enrolled in full coverage next month,” said NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “We hope this outreach proactively shares information with North Carolinians who will soon have access to comprehensive health care.”

Officials say that Family Planning Medicaid provides reproductive health care at no cost to people with incomes up to 195% of the federal poverty line which is an income of about $2,370 a month for a single person.

If your income has recently changed and you think you may be eligible, update your information in ePASS or by contacting your local Department of Social Services.

