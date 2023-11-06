Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies and warm temperatures this afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Good afternoon Eastern NC, and Happy Monday! Sunny skies and mild temperatures will accompany us throughout the day. A steady southerly breeze will keep us nice and toasty, even during the first few hours after sunset tonight. High pressure overhead, should keep us dry most of the week. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s over the coming days, may briefly reach close to 80 on Thursday.

Towards the end of the week, a low pressure system is forecast to develop over the Upper Midwest. The low pressure along with a cold front, will gradually move eastward toward The Carolinas. The next best chance of rain for Eastern NC will arrive late afternoon Friday through Saturday morning. Eastern NC could certainly use the rain as several locations are beginning to experience abnormally dry conditions.

Following the passage of the next cold front; air temperatures will quickly descend into the lower 60s during the weekend. As the sunshine returns, it will come with a steady breeze out of the north, which could lead to a wind chill by the start of the following week.

The tropics remain quiet as nothing is expected to form over the Atlantic Basin over the next seven days.

