NC State Trooper arrested in Wilson County
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies at the Wilson County Jail confirmed Monday night that North Carolina State Trooper Brandon Currie of Lucama was arrested Monday and had been charged with assault on a female.
Currie is being held without bond at the Wilson County Jail.
This is a developing story and WITN has reached out to the North Carolina Highway Patrol for more information.
