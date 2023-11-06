Municipal elections tomorrow across Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Voters across Eastern Carolina will head to the polls tomorrow to elect local leaders.

Multiple cities and towns are holding municipal elections.

In Greenville, a mayor, and 5 council seats are up for grabs, In Kinston three council members will be elected, in Jacksonville one city council seat, in Washington the mayor and five council positions, and in Williamston the mayor and 5 commissioners will be selected.

Just like in early voting, those wanting to vote will now have to present an approved photo ID for the first time. To find out where your polling place is, click here.

Polls open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

