Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Municipal elections tomorrow across Eastern Carolina

Multiple cities and towns are holding municipal elections.
Multiple cities and towns are holding municipal elections.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Voters across Eastern Carolina will head to the polls tomorrow to elect local leaders.

Multiple cities and towns are holding municipal elections.

In Greenville, a mayor, and 5 council seats are up for grabs, In Kinston three council members will be elected, in Jacksonville one city council seat, in Washington the mayor and five council positions, and in Williamston the mayor and 5 commissioners will be selected.

Just like in early voting, those wanting to vote will now have to present an approved photo ID for the first time. To find out where your polling place is, click here.

Polls open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Wildlife and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly boat crash
UPDATE: Victims identified in Beaufort County boat crash
Police are still searching for the suspect
Greenville police release name of victim in fatal hit-and-run crash
Investigation into fire that killed one person is underway.
SHERIFF: One dead in Blounts Creek mobile home fire
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Palestinians inspect the damage of a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City,...
Gaza has lost telecom contact again, while Israel’s military says it has surrounded Gaza City

Latest News

FILE - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore speaks in front of the Supreme Court in...
Tim Moore will run for Congress in 2024
Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House after struggling to gain traction
After redistricting, state senator shifts to run in competitive district in 2024
State Senate advances congressional map plan that could give Republicans a 3-seat gain
All early voting sites open October 30th for Pitt County.
Early voting and voting changes are here for municipal elections across the east