Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Mother killed in ATV crash while delivering items at horse racing event

Mitchi McKnight, 44, died at the site of the Steeplechase, according to Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon. (Source: WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A mother in Georgia died Saturday after she was involved in an ATV accident while on the job.

Mitchi McKnight, 44, died at the site of the Steeplechase, according to Harris County Coroner Joe Weldon.

Her mother said she worked at the horse race event every year.

McKnight was riding an ATV to deliver items at the event when it flipped over and pinned her underneath.

She was there for more than a half hour before she was found.

Authorities said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

McKnight leaves behind two daughters, 15 and 19, and a husband.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Wildlife and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly boat crash
UPDATE: Victims identified in Beaufort County boat crash
Police are still searching for the suspect
Greenville police release name of victim in fatal hit-and-run crash
Investigation into fire that killed one person is underway.
SHERIFF: One dead in Blounts Creek mobile home fire
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Palestinians inspect the damage of a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City,...
Gaza has lost telecom contact again, while Israel’s military says it has surrounded Gaza City

Latest News

UPDATE: Victims identified in Beaufort County boat crash
UPDATE: Victims identified in Beaufort County boat crash
SHERIFF: One dead in Blounts Creek mobile home fire
SHERIFF: One dead in Blounts Creek mobile home fire
Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanors linked to son’s gun license
The Israel Defense Forces struck 450 Hamas targets in the Gaza strip over the last 24 hours,...
Israel says it struck 450 Hamas targets in Gaza Strip
Two men were killed and five other people were injured in a shooting after a confrontation at a...
Denver police investigate shooting that killed 2, injured 5 at a private after-hours biker bar