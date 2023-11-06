Man killed while helping to push disabled vehicle off Williamston bridge

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Windsor man was killed after police say he was killed while helping to push a disabled vehicle off an Eastern Carolina bridge.

Williamston police said it happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the Roanoke River Bridge on U.S. 17.

A vehicle had broken down, and those inside were pushing it off the bridge when another northbound vehicle hit the disabled vehicle and 67-year-old Melvin Francis.

Police said Francis died at the scene.

There is no word if the other driver will face any charges or not in the crash.

