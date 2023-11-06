Advertise With Us
Kitchen fire destroys Plymouth apartments

The fire broke out Saturday night.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - A kitchen fire over the weekend destroyed one building at a public house complex in Plymouth.

The fire started Saturday night at the River View Apartments on West Water Street.

It destroyed one of eight buildings in the complex which is run by the Plymouth Housing Authority.

Four apartments were in that building and the housing authority says they have put two residents in a hotel, while two others are staying with family members.

The other apartments in the complex were not damaged and other residents in the apartment complex were able to stay in their units.

