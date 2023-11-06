Advertise With Us
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies and climbing temps this week

High pressure will keep our dry spell rolling through most of the upcoming week
First Alert Forecast November 6, 2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The great weather rolls on folks. High pressure will keep the sunshine intact most of the week, allowing dust to accumulate in area rain gauges. Temperatures out the door Monday morning will be chilly, starting out in the low to mid 40s for most areas. But with blue skies all day, temperatures will climb to the low to mid 70s Monday afternoon. Each day will bring a bump in the highs with low 80s looking like a good bet by the end of the week.

Our next chance of rain will arrive late Friday through Saturday. A cold front is set to dig far enough south to impact us and drop temperatures into the low 60s over the upcoming weekend. Rain showers could arrive as early as Friday afternoon, but most model data points towards Saturday being the main day for rain while Sunday should be a transition back to partly to mostly sunny skies. As the sunshine returns, it will come with a steady breeze out of the north, which could lead to a wind chill by the start of the following week.

The tropics remain quiet as nothing is expected to form over the Atlantic Basin over the next seven days.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

DUSTIN'S FIRST ALERT 1105