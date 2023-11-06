Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Heinz is releasing ‘Pickle Ketchup’ for all you pickle lovers

Heinz's new Pickle Ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.
Heinz's new Pickle Ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.(Kraft Heinz/Business Wire)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Heinz is rolling out a new condiment that combines two hamburger staples: pickles and ketchup.

Heinz says its Pickle Ketchup has the “tangy and savory” flavor of pickles with the “unmistakable taste” of its rich tomato ketchup.

Apparently, the appeal for pickles is at a high. Heinz says 73% of Americans enjoy the taste of pickles.

The new ketchup hits grocery stores in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Wildlife and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly boat crash
UPDATE: Victims identified in Beaufort County boat crash
Police are still searching for the suspect
Greenville police release name of victim in fatal hit-and-run crash
Investigation into fire that killed one person is underway.
SHERIFF: One dead in Blounts Creek mobile home fire
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Palestinians inspect the damage of a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City,...
Gaza has lost telecom contact again, while Israel’s military says it has surrounded Gaza City

Latest News

UPDATE: Victims identified in Beaufort County boat crash
UPDATE: Victims identified in Beaufort County boat crash
SHERIFF: One dead in Blounts Creek mobile home fire
SHERIFF: One dead in Blounts Creek mobile home fire
Former President Donald Trump waits to take the witness stand at New York Supreme Court,...
Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: ‘This is not a political rally’
Multiple cities and towns are holding municipal elections.
Municipal elections tomorrow across Eastern Carolina
Robert E. Crimo Jr., waits to leave after an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday,...
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanors linked to gun license