Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Feds seize 220 pounds of drugs, some resembling candy

Authorities say more drugs were seized in a home than there are people in Massachusetts. (Credit: WBZ via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Federal prosecutors announced one of the biggest drug busts in New England history on Monday.

Investigators found more than 220 pounds of suspected drugs in a suburban Boston home.

Among them were heart-shaped pills made to resemble Valentine’s Day candy that contained fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The investigation started with an overdose death in nearby Salem.

Authorities tracked the drugs to the basement of a home in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Children were living on the first and second floors.

Investigators also found a loaded handgun as well as counterfeit Adderall and Percocet pills.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Wildlife and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly boat crash
UPDATE: Victims identified in Beaufort County boat crash
Police are still searching for the suspect
Greenville police release name of victim in fatal hit-and-run crash
Investigation into fire that killed one person is underway.
SHERIFF: One dead in Blounts Creek mobile home fire
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Palestinians inspect the damage of a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City,...
Gaza has lost telecom contact again, while Israel’s military says it has surrounded Gaza City

Latest News

UPDATE: Victims identified in Beaufort County boat crash
UPDATE: Victims identified in Beaufort County boat crash
SHERIFF: One dead in Blounts Creek mobile home fire
SHERIFF: One dead in Blounts Creek mobile home fire
Two men were killed and five other people were injured in a shooting after a confrontation at a...
Denver police investigate shooting that killed 2, injured 5 at a private after-hours biker bar
Taraja Ramsess, a stuntman in films like "Black Panther" and "Avengers" was killed in a crash...
Boy dies after car crash that killed ‘Black Panther’ stuntman father, siblings
WITN Toys For Tots Toy Drive 2023
WITN hosting Toys for Tots drop off location