Eastern Carolina food banks and shelters preparing for holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away. Not only are families and friends preparing for gatherings and meals around the table, but food banks and shelters here in the east are also getting ready for their busiest time of the year.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says in North Carolina alone, 10.9% of people are experiencing food insecurity. That percent equates to about 1.2 million of the population and about 394,000 of those people are children.

Eastern Carolina initiatives like Joy Soup Kitch and Community Crossroads Center say due to the need and the holiday season being their busiest, they are gearing up now.

Tom Quigley, Joy Soup Kitchen Executive Director says they serve many people.

“...winter is coming and for a lot of people, that’s when depression starts to set in. Thanksgiving is really the first holiday that people really start to realize they might be alone for the year,” said Quigley.

Community Crossroads Center Executive Director Charles Young says this time of year is pretty hectic for the shelter.

“We have a lot of people this time of year who want to give year-end giving. We also have holidays that people want to give and help. It’s also getting colder which means more and more residents tend to come in to try and get out of the cold,” said Young.

Joy Soup Kitchen and Community Crossroads Center in Greenville say they’re doing their part.

“We just make sure we’ve got all the supplies needed. We have to plan for all the holidays, and we have to plan for the meals, especially around Thanksgiving and Christmas,” said Young.

Quigley also says the time of year is a very special time.

“For us to be able to open up and invite them in to sit down and enjoy, eat a meal with our family, it’s very important. People are going to get a down-home, hardy, and healthy Thanksgiving dinner through a bunch of people just going together for this,” said Young.

Both Young and Quigley say the main goal is to serve people in need of food, shelter, and a lot of love to ensure that everyone, regardless of circumstance, has a holiday season full of love, joy, giving, and sharing.

Quigley says, “People come in and I’m no longer ‘hey you.’ I’m Tom, Mr. Tom. Everybody here, I know everyone’s name. They come in and sit down, we joke around, and we laugh around. We just have a good day with it.”

“It’s great that they can have a nice place to stay, get warm meals, a safe place to spend the night, and just being able to help the people,” Young told WITN.

For more information on the Community Crossroads Center and Joy Soup Kitchen, as well as how to get involved or utilize their services, visit the Community Crossroad Center website and Joy Soup Kitchen website.

Both Joy and Community Crossroads are also accepting volunteers and donations for this holiday season. To sign up as a volunteer or give, you can find more information on how to do so on their websites as well.

