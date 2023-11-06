Advertise With Us
East Carolina University Woman’s Basketball on road for season opener

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELON, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina Univerity Woman’s Basketball Team is on the road for its Monday night season opener.

The Pirates are coming off a hot season after they made the program’s third-ever appearance at the NCAA Tournament and won the 2023 American Atheltic Conference Tournament.

ECU Athletics says there are many returning players on the roster this year, but the team has brought on six new faces.

The girls are taking on Elon Phoenix tonight at 7 p.m. The game will be available for streaming on FloSports.

