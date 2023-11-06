East Carolina University Men’s Basketball Team back in action tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - College basketball is back in action tonight.

The East Carolina University Men’s Basketball Team will kick off its season opener at home Monday night against Ferrum inside Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates are coming off a 16-17 season under second-year Head Coach Michael Schwartz.

ECU Athletics says eight players are returning from last season’s team, including four of the team’s top five scorers.

Catch the game tonight on ESPN+ at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.