Canes Anderson found to have blood clotting issue, out indefinitely

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is out indefinitely after medical tests found a blood clotting issue.

General manager Don Waddell issued an update on Andersen’s status Monday, saying there’s no timetable for the 34-year-old’s return. Waddell said the team does expect Andersen to make a full recovery.

Veteran Jaroslav Halak has joined the team on a free agent tryout. Antti Raanta is expected to shoulder the load in net in Andersen’s absence.

Andersen last played Thursday and was 4-1-0 with a 2.87 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in six starts this season. The Denmark native has played 547 NHL regular-season and playoff games for the Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes since making his debut in 2013.

