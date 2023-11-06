Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Canes Anderson found to have blood clotting issue, out indefinitely

Canes sign Halak to tryout
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen, right, makes a save on a shot by Chicago...
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen, right, makes a save on a shot by Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The Hurricanes won 4-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen is out indefinitely after medical tests found a blood clotting issue.

General manager Don Waddell issued an update on Andersen’s status Monday, saying there’s no timetable for the 34-year-old’s return. Waddell said the team does expect Andersen to make a full recovery.

Veteran Jaroslav Halak has joined the team on a free agent tryout. Antti Raanta is expected to shoulder the load in net in Andersen’s absence.

Andersen last played Thursday and was 4-1-0 with a 2.87 goals-against average and .894 save percentage in six starts this season. The Denmark native has played 547 NHL regular-season and playoff games for the Anaheim Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes since making his debut in 2013.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Wildlife and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly boat crash
UPDATE: Victims identified in Beaufort County boat crash
Police are still searching for the suspect
Greenville police release name of victim in fatal hit-and-run crash
Investigation into fire that killed one person is underway.
SHERIFF: One dead in Blounts Creek mobile home fire
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Palestinians inspect the damage of a house destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City,...
Gaza has lost telecom contact again, while Israel’s military says it has surrounded Gaza City

Latest News

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, left, drives past Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77)...
Hornets fall to Mavericks on the road
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the Indianapolis Colts during the...
Panthers fall to Colts at home
Ryan Blaney, foreground, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Cup at...
Blaney wins NASCAR Cup Championship
ECU MEN'S BASKETBALL MEDIA DAY
East Carolina University Men’s Basketball Team back in action tonight