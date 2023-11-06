Beaufort County host second drive-thru Covid vaccine clinic

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county health department is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday.

The Beaufort County Health Department (BCHD) is bringing back the drive-thru vaccine clinic for the second time over two weeks to administer the new COVID-19 vaccine.

BCHD will offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 6 months and older.

The Health Department officials say the drive-thru vaccine clinic allows them to give shots in a quicker and smoother process and provides access to those with mobility issues.

Here are some things to know if you plan on coming to a drive-thru clinic:

Please bring your health insurance card with you.

The Health Department will file reimbursement claims for those covered by Medicare Part B,

Railroad Medicare, Blue Cross, and Blue Shield of North Carolina, N.C. Medicaid, N.C. Health Choice and Medcost.

For uninsured or self-pay, COVID-19 shots are $180. The cost of the COVID shot will be billed to the client.

Save time by filling out your covid form before visiting the drive-thru clinic. To obtain a COVID form, visit BCHD.net and click on the “COVID” tab.

BCHD Vaccine Coordinator Alexis Cordon says the new vaccine is important because it overlaps with flu season, which ranges from October to March.

No appointments are necessary, but the clinic only has limited supplies.

Today’s clinic will be at the BCHD. It will start at 9 a.m., pause at noon, and then resume from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.