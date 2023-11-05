SHERIFF: One dead in Blounts Creek mobile home fire

BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investiagting a fire that left one person dead.

Early Sunday morning around 4:45 a.m., multiple fire departments went to reports of a structure fire at 362 Weston Drive. Upon arrival, officials said a single-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames and one person was found dead in the debris.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the family has been notified.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation along with Beaufort County’s Office of Emergency Services, and North Carolina’s Office of State Fire Marshall.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.