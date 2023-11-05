Advertise With Us
Investigation underway after two bodies found in Beaufort County boat crash

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sherrif’s Office along with North Carolina Wildlife are investigating an early morning boat crash that left two people dead.

According to officials, on Sunday around 2:30 a.m., multiple agencies including the Beaufort County’s Water Response Team and U.S. Coast Guard went to help find an overdue boater in Bath.

Upon arrival, crews found the crashed boat in a wooded shoreline near Dinah’s Landing, a public boat ramp. Both occupants of the boat were found dead.

Officials said NC Wildlife is currently investigating with help from Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The names of the victims are being withheld at this time.

Other agencies that helped with the initial search include Bath, Bunyan, Chocowinity and Washington Fire Departments, Pinetown Rescue & EMS, NC Marine Fisheries, and Beaufort County’s Office of Emergency Services.

DUSTIN'S FIRST ALERT 1105
Arrest made in Lenoir County elementary school break-in
Greenville police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash
Greenville police release name of victim in fatal hit-and-run crash