Greenville police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they are looking for the person who hit and killed a man with his vehicle in Greenville on Saturday night.
According to Greenville Police Lieutenant Justin Wooten it happened around 7:00 p.m. near Allen Road and Briarcliff Drive.
Wooten says the victim was a 23-year-old male.
Police say they are searching for the suspect and a traffic safety unit is on the scene investigating.
