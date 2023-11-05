Advertise With Us
Greenville police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

(WCJB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they are looking for the person who hit and killed a man with his vehicle in Greenville on Saturday night.

According to Greenville Police Lieutenant Justin Wooten it happened around 7:00 p.m. near Allen Road and Briarcliff Drive.

Wooten says the victim was a 23-year-old male.

Police say they are searching for the suspect and a traffic safety unit is on the scene investigating.

