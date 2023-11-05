ECU football edged by 21st ranked Tulane

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football came out with offense tonight but they were unable to finish the game against 21st-ranked Tulane as they fell 13-10 on Saturday night at Dowdy Ficklen Stadium.

“Our kids gave us a chance to knock off a nationally ranked opponent,” says ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston, “and we just couldn’t get that score we needed there at the end.”

ECU came right out and went to the air. Alex Flinn hit Jaylen Johnson on a big gainer that set up a field goal.

After a stop, Flinn connects with Chase Sowell on an amazing catch over the middle down to the goal line. Gerald Green would go in for a short touchdown run and ECU led 10-0.

“Came out very confident and very aggressive and gave us a chance,” says Coach Houston, “That’s what makes it a tough one to swallow.”

Tulane responded with 10 unanswered points in the second quarter. Lawrence Keys III gets the touchdown it was tied at the half.

ECU’s defense was awesome all night containing the 21st-ranked team in the land with stop after stop. This one in the red zone led to the go-ahead field goal in the 4th.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” says ECU quarterback Alex Flinn, “It is uplifting to a certain extent for us to know that we are going to the toe with these teams and we’ve gotta find a way to finish.”

“It is frustrating but it is good that we’re right there. We just got a finish,” says ECU running back Rahjai Harris, “That’s what it comes down to. You can’t win a game in the first half. You know it is four quarters man and we got to play all four quarters like our hair is on fire.”

But with the ball in the 4th they couldn’t score any more. ECU held to 47 yards in the final three quarters as they fell to 1-8.

“There is somebody sitting in a recliner somewhere that has pure heat in their heart, and they are going to say all this stuff and continue to see all this stuff. I get it I know what our record is. But we have a good program and those kids are good kids,” says Coach Houston, “Yes, we have not made plays enough to win those games, but we have a good bunch of tough ass hard knows kids in that locker room and we are going to fight and I’m going to fight.”

The Pirates are on the road the next two weeks at Florida Atlantic and then Navy.

