Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Dry conditions continues this weekend as a warm up is on the way next week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the start of the weekend featured a mix of clouds and sunshine, the sun will continue to shine as we go into Sunday and the next work week. A few areas along the coast could see a isolated showers early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, and overnights in the 40s.

Monday and beyond, the ENC area will see another uptick in the temperatures by mid week, as daytime highs will be in the low to mid 70s and lows return in the 50s during the night. A few of our hometowns could get near 80° by the time we get towards Thursday.

Next weekend features a cool down for the Veterans Day weekend, as temperatures drop back to the low 60s, as cold front will be passing by the area. Rain showers are possible with this incoming front, but do not expect a complete washout.

