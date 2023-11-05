Advertise With Us
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Temps slowly warm under sunny skies this week

High pressure will keep our dry spell rolling through most of the upcoming week
Charlie Ironmonger - WITN
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist(WITN)
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another week in November, another stretch of sunny skies. High pressure will keep the sunshine intact through the start of the week, allowing dust to accumulate in area rain gauges. Temperatures out the door Monday morning will be chilly, starting out in the low to mid 40s for most areas. But with blue skies abound, temperatures will climb to the low to mid 70s Monday afternoon and the mid to upper 70s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next chance of rain will arrive late Friday through Saturday. A cold front is set to dig far enough south to impact us and drop temperatures into the low 60s over the upcoming weekend. Rain showers could arrive as early as Friday afternoon, but most model data points towards Saturday being the main day for rain while Sunday should be a transition back to partly to mostly sunny skies. As the sunshine returns, it will come with a steady breeze out of the north, which could lead to a wind chill by the start of the following week.

The tropics remain quiet as nothing is expected to form over the Atlantic Basin over the next seven days.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

