Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

WITN End Zone 2023 State Playoffs First Round, Part One

Rose upsets White Oak in Game of the Week, Jacksonville, Havelock, New Bern advance
WITN Endzone Playoffs First Round Part 1
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

J.H. Rose 21, White Oak 19

Jacksonville 55, C.B. Aycock 21

Havelock 62, Dixon 0

Southern Nash 49, Croatan 15

Northern Nash 56, Richlands 28

New Bern 51, Apex 35

Class 4A East

Clayton 55, Hope Mills South View 20

Clayton Cleveland 57, Gray’s Creek 13

Durham Jordan 42, Holly Springs 21

Friendship 27, Southeast Raleigh 6

Fuquay-Varina 17, Fayetteville Britt 9

New Bern 51, Apex 35

New Hanover County 23, Durham Hillside 6

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 40, Spring Lake Overhills 0

Raleigh Leesville Road 27, Richmond County 0

Raleigh Millbrook 28, Wake Forest Heritage 21

Rolesville 62, Pembroke Swett 0

Southern Pines Pinecrest 45, South Garner 31

Wake Forest 42, Garner 19

Wilmington Ashley 35, Fayetteville Pine Forest 19

Wilmington Hoggard 52, Chapel Hill 0

Wilmington Laney 27, Apex Middle Creek 13

Class 3A East

Burlington Williams 44, Wilson Hunt 22

Cape Fear 33, Western Alamance 12

Currituck County 28, South Johnston 21

Fayetteville Sanford 34, Vance County 27

Fayetteville Seventy-First 56, Erwin Triton 7

Greenville Rose 21, Jacksonville White Oak 19

Harnett Central 42, West Carteret 30

Havelock 62, Holly Ridge Dixon 0

Jacksonville 55, Pikeville Aycock 21

North Brunswick 28, Person High School 27

Northern Nash 56, Richlands 28

Scotland 48, Rocky Mount 23

Southern Alamance 44, Orange 0

Southern Durham 36, Eastern Alamance 7

Southern Nash 49, Croatan 15

Wilson Fike 43, Southern Lee 21

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department brought graduation and Kersey’s swearing-in ceremony to his growing family – in...
Police department brings graduation ceremony to new officer who welcomed son
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Wisezah Buckman
Second inmate gets death penalty in Pasquotank County prison murders
Pitt Co.Ainsley VanBuskirk Milken Award
Pitt County teacher surprised with $25,000 national award
New Bern shooting Trent Place
Victim in New Bern shooting dies

Latest News

WITN End Zone Playoffs Round One Part Two
WITN End Zone 2023 Playoffs Round One, Part Two
WITN Endzone Playoffs First Round Part 2
WITN Endzone Playoffs First Round Part 2
WITN Endzone Playoffs First Round Part 1
WITN Endzone Playoffs First Round Part 1
ECU MEN'S BASKETBALL MEDIA DAY
ECU men’s basketball start time against Campbell moved up next Saturday