WITN End Zone 2023 State Playoffs First Round, Part One
Rose upsets White Oak in Game of the Week, Jacksonville, Havelock, New Bern advance
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
J.H. Rose 21, White Oak 19
Jacksonville 55, C.B. Aycock 21
Havelock 62, Dixon 0
Southern Nash 49, Croatan 15
Northern Nash 56, Richlands 28
New Bern 51, Apex 35
Class 4A East
Clayton 55, Hope Mills South View 20
Clayton Cleveland 57, Gray’s Creek 13
Durham Jordan 42, Holly Springs 21
Friendship 27, Southeast Raleigh 6
Fuquay-Varina 17, Fayetteville Britt 9
New Hanover County 23, Durham Hillside 6
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 40, Spring Lake Overhills 0
Raleigh Leesville Road 27, Richmond County 0
Raleigh Millbrook 28, Wake Forest Heritage 21
Rolesville 62, Pembroke Swett 0
Southern Pines Pinecrest 45, South Garner 31
Wake Forest 42, Garner 19
Wilmington Ashley 35, Fayetteville Pine Forest 19
Wilmington Hoggard 52, Chapel Hill 0
Wilmington Laney 27, Apex Middle Creek 13
Class 3A East
Burlington Williams 44, Wilson Hunt 22
Cape Fear 33, Western Alamance 12
Currituck County 28, South Johnston 21
Fayetteville Sanford 34, Vance County 27
Fayetteville Seventy-First 56, Erwin Triton 7
Harnett Central 42, West Carteret 30
North Brunswick 28, Person High School 27
Scotland 48, Rocky Mount 23
Southern Alamance 44, Orange 0
Southern Durham 36, Eastern Alamance 7
Wilson Fike 43, Southern Lee 21
