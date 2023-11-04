Advertise With Us
WITN End Zone 2023 Playoffs Round One, Part Two

Eastern Plains and East Central teams fare well in first round
WITN Endzone Playoffs First Round Part 2
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL-

West Craven 22, North Pitt 12

Nash Central 47, Roanoke Rapids 8

Farmville Central 42, Southwest Onslow 35

East Duplin 41, Eastern Wayne 18

Wallace-Rose Hill 55, Greene Central 6

Wilson Beddingfield 18, James Kenan 16

Southeast Alamance 27, Martin County 13

North Duplin 35, Pamlico County 27

Bertie County 34, Southside 14

Class 2A East

Burlington Cummings 27, Rocky Point Trask 22

Clinton 64, Kinston 12

Edenton Holmes 38, Newton Grove Midway 14

Elizabeth City Northeastern 41, North Johnston 21

Hertford County 44, St. Pauls 36

Louisburg 46, Pittsboro Northwood 43

Princeton 63, Camden County 20

SouthWest Edgecombe 36, Red Springs 13

Whiteville 42, South Granville 0

Class 1A East

East Bladen 57, North Edgecombe 14

Goldsboro Rosewood 41, Washington County 28

North Moore 28, Chatham Central 0

Northampton County 54, Newton Grove Hobbton 36

Pender County 58, Warren County 42

Perquimans 40, East Columbus 6

Weldon 20, Gates County 14

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

