WITN End Zone 2023 Playoffs Round One, Part Two
Eastern Plains and East Central teams fare well in first round
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE - STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL-
Class 2A East
Burlington Cummings 27, Rocky Point Trask 22
Clinton 64, Kinston 12
East Duplin 41, Eastern Wayne 18
Edenton Holmes 38, Newton Grove Midway 14
Elizabeth City Northeastern 41, North Johnston 21
Farmville Central 42, Southwest Onslow 35
Hertford County 44, St. Pauls 36
Louisburg 46, Pittsboro Northwood 43
Nash Central 47, Roanoke Rapids 8
Princeton 63, Camden County 20
SouthWest Edgecombe 36, Red Springs 13
Southeast Alamance 27, Riverside-Martin High School 14
Wallace-Rose Hill 55, Greene Central 6
West Craven 22, North Pitt 12
Whiteville 42, South Granville 0
Wilson Beddingfield 18, Warsaw Kenan 16
Class 1A East
Bertie County 34, Chocowinity Southside 14
East Bladen 57, North Edgecombe 14
Goldsboro Rosewood 41, Washington County 28
North Duplin 35, Pamlico County 27
North Moore 28, Chatham Central 0
Northampton County 54, Newton Grove Hobbton 36
Pender County 58, Warren County 42
Perquimans 40, East Columbus 6
Weldon 20, Gates County 14
