Vietnam Vets Plant Flags with Kids

By Deric Rush
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans and the community are paying tribute to those who died in prior wars in parts of the East.

The Vietnam Veterans Association in New Bern and members of the community fixed more than a thousand flags in the ground today in Union Point Park ahead of the Veterans Day observance next week.

Children from C-Stone church helped the vets put flags in the ground listed in alphabetical order. Each flag -- with the name of a veteran who fought in prior wars and has since passed.

The Vietnam Veterans Association will host a very special meal honoring veterans next week on Veterans Day in New Bern.

