The town of Bethel Celebrates turning 150 years old

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) -A town in the East celebrated turning 150 years old.

The smell of delicious food and sound of music filled the air as Bethel’s community gathered to celebrate the town’s 150th birthday Saturday. Kelsi Dew who is the chairperson for this event says they are celebrating this event early as it would be too cold to do so in December.

“We are celebrating 150 years of bethel being incorporated as a town. bethel was started as a community in the late 1700s but incorporated on December 1873.” says Kelsi Dew

Tatia Giviens, who is a vendor at this event, says she thrilled to be at the celebration.

“I am most excited for for everybody coming together and it’s about the comradery everybody getting along and just out having a good time.” said Giviens.

Chairperson for the Bethel community gardens, Camilla Griggs, says she is grateful for the community being able to come together to celebrate.

“It’s just been wonderful, even the planning part of it. We love the crunch.” says Griggs.

The town’s 150th anniversary event was an occasion to be proud of, with a great turnout of locals, food and vendors to help celebrate this town.

This birthday bash was a vibrant and festive occasion that brought residents and visitors together to honor Bethel’s history.

