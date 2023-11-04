Advertise With Us
Report: High school students less interested in vaping this year

By Celeste Ford
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officials say teens in the East and all across the county are making better decisions when it comes to their health and vaping less.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows use dropped this year.

They say about 10% said they used electronic cigarettes in the previous month, down from 14% from the same survey conducted last year.

University Vape & Tobacco employee, Kiara Lucas says although she is of legal age to vape now, she regrets experimenting in high school.

“I started doing it because a bunch of other people were doing it and I was like oh I’ll give it a try and then I only did it on like occasions and then it got to the point where I was doing it every day, my mom caught me a few times, I got in trouble” says Lucas.

Health officials believe the decrease in use is related to several factors including efforts to raise prices and raising the legal age to 21.

UNC Health Lenoir Pulmonologist Dr. Saroj Kandel says teens should avoid using nicotine and vaping products because the human brain is not fully developed until 25.

“It leads to a lot of issues like nicotine exposure like decreasing attention, learning issues there are different issues associated with nicotine exposure,” says Kandel.

Officials say the use of e-cigarettes among middle school students was about the same as last year.

“You don’t want to feel like left out or anything like that because I think that a lot of kids especially in high school don’t want to be the one that’s left out of the group or like seen as not being cool or doing it so it’s like important to them,” says Lucas.

This year’s survey involved more than 22,000 students who filled out an online questionnaire last spring.

The CDC also reports high schoolers are using fewer tobacco products in general, including cigars and cigarettes.

