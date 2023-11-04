Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Megamillions 11-3-23

Megamillions for November, 3 2023
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department brought graduation and Kersey’s swearing-in ceremony to his growing family – in...
Police department brings graduation ceremony to new officer who welcomed son
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Kinston fire crews responded to an overnight home fire. We are told a person was found dead at...
Victim identified in Kinston early morning deadly fire
Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Two dead in Wednesday night Plymouth shooting
Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Plymouth police investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

MEGAMILLIONS 11/3/23
MEGAMILLIONS 11/3/23
The Vietnam Veterans Association in New Bern and members of the community fixed more than a...
Vietnam Vets Plant Flags with Kids
The U.S. Air Force Presidential Honor Guard Drill Team and Ceremonial Unit have been performing...
Air Force Honor Guard Performs in Havelock
Face of clock
Eastern Standard Time returns this weekend, some want to make Daylight Saving Time permanent