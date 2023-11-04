Deputies: Man arrested in Nash County for trafficking and possession of cocaine

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man in the east was arrested Friday after Deputies say he had over 26 pounds of cocaine.

Members of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car driving over the speed limit on November 3rd on Interstate 95. After a K9 search, the K9 was indicated positive to the presence of narcotics.

Deputies said they then conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found over 26 pounds of cocaine inside.

The driver, Alejandro Amador was taken into custody and charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, and maintaining a vehicle to transport a controlled substance. He received a $1,500,000 secured bond and was placed in the Nash County Detention Center.

