Eastern Standard Time returns this weekend, some want to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

Daylight Saving Time will take place once again but some are opposed to the time change
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The concept of daylight-saving time may seem outdated to some, with the concept being mentioned by Beninjam Franklin in 1782 to help conserve energy, yet all these years later Americans are still changing their clocks twice a year. It’s an adjustment Caullin Spiller is a fan of.

“So I work a lot of concerts, ya know, a lot of shows, so ya know it gets darker sooner so the light shows look better. That’s my favorite part about working is just seeing all the lights really sets the ambiance,” said Caullin Spiller, a Havelock Spiller.

Legislators have tried to make daylight saving time permanent through the Sunshine Protection Act. The bill was originally introduced in 2022 but failed because of differences on whether or not all states should adopt permanent daylight saving time or standard time. A 2023 version of the same act was introduced but never seriously discussed.

Meanwhile, the time change has consequences that can be serious. The Director of the North Carolina Governors Highway Safety Program says they notice a higher number of wrecks around this time.

“Yeah, fall can be a very dangerous time on North Carolina roads ya know our days are getting shorter, nights are gonna be longer,” said Mark Ezzell, the Director of NC Governors Highway Safety.

Which can be caused by a number of reasons.

“The presence of deer is an issue. The fact that with the time change, some people may be driving more drowsy than they have in the past, that’s an issue coupled with the fact, ya know, there’s a lot of folks out of the roads in the fall it’s a great time to be traveling in North Carolina so you couple all those things together it can be a dangerous time,” said Ezzell.

But there are ways to counteract some of these issues.

“Keep the windshield clean, make sure your lights on your are clean and updated, and reduce speed is certainly essential,” said Ezzell.

