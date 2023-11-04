Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Cool start to the day, then warming up in the afternoon

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting the day off with a few clouds and cooler temperatures will lead to a seasonably warm afternoon for the start of the weekend. A few areas along the coast are seeing a few rain showers this morning, then by mid day, most of precipitation is out and we are left with partly sunny skies. Sunday features a mix of clouds and sunshine, as rain chances diminishes. Overnight lows will stay in the mid 40s.

Next week, the ENC area will continue our dry streak of days as we continue into the second week of the month, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Another front could bring breezy winds and more clouds on Tuesday, but not much of moisture. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows mid 50s. A few areas could get near 80° by Thursday.

As we get to next weekend, another front will arrive to the area and could have some rain with it and another big temperature drop.

