Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Cool start to the day, then warming up in the afternoon

Partly cloudy skies Saturday with a few coastal showers
First Alert Forecast For November 3, 2023
By Dustin Staples
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Starting the day off with a few clouds and cooler temperatures will lead to a seasonably warm afternoon for the start of the weekend. A few areas along the coast are seeing a few rain showers this morning, then by mid day, most of precipitation is out and we are left with partly sunny skies. Sunday features a mix of clouds and sunshine, as rain chances diminishes. Overnight lows will stay in the mid 40s.

Next week, the ENC area will continue our dry streak of days as we continue into the second week of the month, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Another front could bring breezy winds and more clouds on Tuesday, but not much of moisture. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows mid 50s. A few areas could get near 80° by Thursday.

As we get to next weekend, another front will arrive to the area and could have some rain with it and another big temperature drop.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department brought graduation and Kersey’s swearing-in ceremony to his growing family – in...
Police department brings graduation ceremony to new officer who welcomed son
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Wisezah Buckman
Second inmate gets death penalty in Pasquotank County prison murders
Pitt Co.Ainsley VanBuskirk Milken Award
Pitt County teacher surprised with $25,000 national award
New Bern shooting Trent Place
Victim in New Bern shooting dies

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For November 3, 2023
First Alert Forecast For November 3, 2023
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly Nice Weekend
First Alert Forecast for Friday, November 3rd
First Alert Forecast for Friday, November 3rd
WITN
Dustin’s First Alert Forecast: Fridays chill tapers off to a sunny and warm weekend; Rain remains limited