Arrest made in Lenoir County elementary school break-in

Anthony Carlyle (Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)
Anthony Carlyle (Lenoir County Sheriff's Office)(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Lenoir County said a man was arrested in connection to breaking into an elementary school.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday a search warrant was carried out for Anthony Carlyle at his home on Hill Family Lane for a break-in at Banks Elementary School that happened on October 27.

According to Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks, Carlyle was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and second-degree trespassing.

Hanks said he was also charged with another break-in on Paul’s Path Road.

Carlyle received a secured bond for all charges.

