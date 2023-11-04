Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Air Force Honor Guard Performs in Havelock

Air Force Honor Guard Performs in Havelock
By Deric Rush
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Members of our nation’s armed forces have been all over the East this week putting on a show.

The U.S. Air Force Presidential Honor Guard Drill Team and Ceremonial Unit have been performing rifle demonstrations for schools in Carteret, Onslow, and Craven counties over the course of the week.

Today a small faction of the more than 200-person unit performed for Havelock High School and the Craven County community at Walter B Jones Park in Havelock.

After their tactical performance, the airmen held a meet and greet with the students and community. And spoke about the appreciation they felt from all the crowds that came out across the East this week.

“It’s been a blast you know they bring their energy you know and that’s something that feeds into us. When we hear a loud crowd especially from like you know North Carolina, that makes us really excited and makes us give that extra 15%. We’re putting in 115% when we hear a really nice crowd. So it’s just as fun for us as it is for the crowd,” said Senior Airmen Daniel Munson.

The drill team will wrap up its Eastern Carolina tour at the Morehead City Veterans Day Parade on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The drill team will be accompanied by the ceremonial marching team.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department brought graduation and Kersey’s swearing-in ceremony to his growing family – in...
Police department brings graduation ceremony to new officer who welcomed son
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Kinston fire crews responded to an overnight home fire. We are told a person was found dead at...
Victim identified in Kinston early morning deadly fire
Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Two dead in Wednesday night Plymouth shooting
Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Plymouth police investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

The Vietnam Veterans Association in New Bern and members of the community fixed more than a...
Vietnam Vets Plant Flags with Kids
Face of clock
Eastern Standard Time returns this weekend, some want to make Daylight Saving Time permanent
Teens vaping less this year.
Report: High school students less interested in vaping this year
Enrollment up for charter and private schools
Enrollment up for charter and private schools