Air Force Honor Guard Performs in Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Members of our nation’s armed forces have been all over the East this week putting on a show.

The U.S. Air Force Presidential Honor Guard Drill Team and Ceremonial Unit have been performing rifle demonstrations for schools in Carteret, Onslow, and Craven counties over the course of the week.

Today a small faction of the more than 200-person unit performed for Havelock High School and the Craven County community at Walter B Jones Park in Havelock.

After their tactical performance, the airmen held a meet and greet with the students and community. And spoke about the appreciation they felt from all the crowds that came out across the East this week.

“It’s been a blast you know they bring their energy you know and that’s something that feeds into us. When we hear a loud crowd especially from like you know North Carolina, that makes us really excited and makes us give that extra 15%. We’re putting in 115% when we hear a really nice crowd. So it’s just as fun for us as it is for the crowd,” said Senior Airmen Daniel Munson.

The drill team will wrap up its Eastern Carolina tour at the Morehead City Veterans Day Parade on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The drill team will be accompanied by the ceremonial marching team.

