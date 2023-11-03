Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly Nice Weekend

Chilly mornings and a slight chance of rain along the coast
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Nice weekend on the way! Overnight temperatures will remain slightly on the cold side but get less cold over the next few days. Temperatures could range from near freezing along I-95 to around 60 degrees on the Outer Banks. Highs will be around 70 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday. An offshore storm system could provide clouds and a few showers to the Outer Banks and counties around the Pamlico Sound. This rain isn’t expected to be heavy and likely won’t add up to much. Dry cold front pushes the system out to sea on Sunday but does provide us with another round of clouds. Another dying cold front could bring breezy winds and more clouds on Tuesday. Other than that, a very quiet week as highs get closer to around 80 degrees ahead of another front next weekend. This front could have light rain with it and another big temperature drop.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

