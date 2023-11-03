Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

With bowl hopes gone ECU football will try to keep improving week by week

#21 Tulane at ECU 3:30 PM Saturday
ECU football prepares for Tulane
ECU football prepares for Tulane(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU football team found out this week it won’t be going to a bowl game. The pirates now have too many losses to qualify for the 6 wins needed officially.

They are still hungry to play well for themselves and for Pirate nation.

“We have not gotten the results as far as wins and losses that we wanted this year up to this point. But I am proud of the way they compete. I am proud of the way they responded on Saturday. We were all very disappointed in the performance against Charlotte. They way they went out and performed this past weekend shows what they are about,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “There is a certain kind of individual that thrives here at ECU, and in this region, and our fan base identifies with. The performance this past weekend, I would expect that to be improved on this weekend. That has been my challenge to the coaching staff. That has been my challenge to the student-athletes.”

ECU hosts #21 Tulane on Saturday at 3:30 PM.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Plymouth police investigating deadly shooting
The department brought graduation and Kersey’s swearing-in ceremony to his growing family – in...
Police department brings graduation ceremony to new officer who welcomed son
The crash involved an ambulance from ECU Health.
Troopers release name of student hit by ambulance near high school
Kevin Vebber
Jury convicts Pitt County man for wife’s 2020 murder
Jacksonville police
Five people hit in Jacksonville BB gun shootings Halloween night

Latest News

UNC basketball legend Davis passed away
Legendary UNC basketball player Walter Davis passes away at age 69
Zamareya Jones picks NC State
North Pitt girls basketball star Jones picks NC State as college destination
Zamareya Jones Picks NC State as College Hoops Destination
Zamareya Jones Picks NC State as College Hoops Destination
South Central girls golf state champions
South Central girls golf claims state 3A championship