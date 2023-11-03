With bowl hopes gone ECU football will try to keep improving week by week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU football team found out this week it won’t be going to a bowl game. The pirates now have too many losses to qualify for the 6 wins needed officially.

They are still hungry to play well for themselves and for Pirate nation.

“We have not gotten the results as far as wins and losses that we wanted this year up to this point. But I am proud of the way they compete. I am proud of the way they responded on Saturday. We were all very disappointed in the performance against Charlotte. They way they went out and performed this past weekend shows what they are about,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “There is a certain kind of individual that thrives here at ECU, and in this region, and our fan base identifies with. The performance this past weekend, I would expect that to be improved on this weekend. That has been my challenge to the coaching staff. That has been my challenge to the student-athletes.”

ECU hosts #21 Tulane on Saturday at 3:30 PM.

