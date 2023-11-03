Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Tim Moore will run for Congress in 2024

FILE - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore speaks in front of the Supreme Court in...
FILE - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore speaks in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Dec. 7, 2022.(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State Representative Tim Moore, North Carolina’s longest-serving state House speaker, will run for Congress in 2024, according to his advisor.

The NBC Affiliate in Raleigh WRAL says Rep. Tim Moore’s advisor, Paul Shumaker, confirmed to the news outlet that Moore will be making a formal announcement of his campaign next week.

The decision comes days after North Carolina Republicans redrew and approved the state’s congressional districts.

The 14-member delegation is currently split 7-7 between Democrats and Republicans. Republicans could hold 10 or 11 of the seats after the 2024 elections.

The new congressional map, which is not subject to a gubernatorial veto, is projected to net GOP candidates at least three and possibly four seats, including flipping the 14th District which includes Moore’s home county of Cleveland.

Democrat Jeff Jackson currently represents the 14th Congressional District. The Raleigh news station reports that after the maps were approved, Jackson announced a run for state attorney general.

The news outlet says Moore announced in June that he wouldn’t seek another term as speaker.

He said late last month that he was considering a 2024 run for Congress, his first public confirmation of what has been long speculated, according to WRAL.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department brought graduation and Kersey’s swearing-in ceremony to his growing family – in...
Police department brings graduation ceremony to new officer who welcomed son
Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Plymouth police investigating deadly shooting
Kinston fire crews responded to an overnight home fire. We are told a person was found dead at...
Victim identified in Kinston early morning deadly fire
Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Two dead in Wednesday night Plymouth shooting
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House after struggling to gain traction
After redistricting, state senator shifts to run in competitive district in 2024
State Senate advances congressional map plan that could give Republicans a 3-seat gain
All early voting sites open October 30th for Pitt County.
Early voting and voting changes are here for municipal elections across the east