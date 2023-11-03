Tim Moore will run for Congress in 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State Representative Tim Moore, North Carolina’s longest-serving state House speaker, will run for Congress in 2024, according to his advisor.

The NBC Affiliate in Raleigh WRAL says Rep. Tim Moore’s advisor, Paul Shumaker, confirmed to the news outlet that Moore will be making a formal announcement of his campaign next week.

The decision comes days after North Carolina Republicans redrew and approved the state’s congressional districts.

The 14-member delegation is currently split 7-7 between Democrats and Republicans. Republicans could hold 10 or 11 of the seats after the 2024 elections.

The new congressional map, which is not subject to a gubernatorial veto, is projected to net GOP candidates at least three and possibly four seats, including flipping the 14th District which includes Moore’s home county of Cleveland.

Democrat Jeff Jackson currently represents the 14th Congressional District. The Raleigh news station reports that after the maps were approved, Jackson announced a run for state attorney general.

The news outlet says Moore announced in June that he wouldn’t seek another term as speaker.

He said late last month that he was considering a 2024 run for Congress, his first public confirmation of what has been long speculated, according to WRAL.

