Second inmate gets death penalty in Pasquotank County prison murders

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second inmate charged with the murders of four prison employees in Pasquotank County has received the death penalty.

A Dare County jury yesterday decided that Wisezah Buckman should be put to death for the 2017 murders of Justin Smith, Wendy Shannon, and Geoffrey Howe, and a sentence of life without parole for the murder of Veronica Darden.

Top: Veronica Darden and Officer Justin Smith. Bottom: Wendy Shannon & Geoggrey Howe (WITN)

The four were killed during a botched prison escape from the Pasquotank Correctional Institution on October 12, 2017.

The trial was moved to Dare County and began on October 4th.

Buckman is the second inmate to get the death penalty in the murders. Back in 2019, Mikel Brady II was given four death sentences, while two other inmates are still awaiting their trials.

