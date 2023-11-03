Advertise With Us
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Edgar

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Edgar
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Edgar(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Meet Edgar, he is looking for his forever home and promises to bring a lot of joy and fun times, according to Saving Graces 4 Felines.

Edgar, along with 4 other siblings were found with their mom and no caregiver. Saving Graces rescued mom and the 5 kittens and they have all thrived in their foster home.

Edgar loves to play with his siblings and would do well in a home with other pets, especially other cats.

The adoption fee of $95 has been paid by a sponsor! However, a good vet reference is required.

Saving Graces 4 Felines adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized. They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines, have been treated for worms and fleas, and have also been micro-chipped.

If interested in meeting Edgar, reach out to Saving Graces.

