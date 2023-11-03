Rocky Mount Police make second arrest in April shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Rocky Mount say they have made another arrest in connection with a shooting that happened earlier this year.

According to police, 23-year-old James Jones III of Rocky Mount was arrested on Paul Street Thursday in connection to the April 9 shooting.

Police say that officers went to a home in the 3100 block of Wellington Drive after hearing that a person was shot. When they got to the home police say they found 27-year-old Shariff Saunders of Rocky Mount with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UNC Health Nash Hospital and then transferred in critical condition to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

Jones III was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and was taken to the Nash County Jail where he was being held under a $150,000 secured bond.

Police say that they also arrested 29-year-old Yashawn Bryant of Rocky Mount on August 11 in connection with Saunder’s shooting and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting a police officer.

Bryant was also taken to the Nash County Jail at the time of his arrest. His bond at the time was set at $270,763.00

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.