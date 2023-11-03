Pitt County teacher surprised with $25,000 national award

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teacher at an Eastern Carolina school was surprised Friday morning with an award and a multi-thousand-dollar check.

Pitt County teacher Ainsley VanBuskirk got the surprise of a lifetime. VanBuskirk, a first-grade teacher at Pactolus Global School, was surprised with the $25,000 Milken Educator Award for Innovative dual-language instruction.

The Milken Educator Award also called the “Oscars of Teaching,” is part of a cross-country tour that honors exceptional educators for excellence and innovation in education, according to the Milken Family Foundation.

Recipients, like VanBuskirk, are caught by surprise when their names are announced at emotional all-school assemblies in front of cheering students, proud colleagues, distinguished officials, and the media.

Today, VanBuskirk thought she was attending an assembly honoring the school’s continued academic growth with a visit from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s deputy superintendent.

Instead, she was presented with the award.

The foundation says VanBurskirk creates a tailored curriculum to accommodate various learning styles while taking special care to ensure every student has an equitable opportunity to succeed.

She goes above the classroom as well. She serves as a grade-level chair and a facilitating teacher while collaborating with international colleagues to determine how best to support dual language instruction and bridge languages to increase student growth and proficiency.

VanBuskirk earned an Associate of Arts from Pitt Community College in 2011 and a Bachelor of Science from East Carolina University in 2013.

