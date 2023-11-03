Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Pitt County teacher surprised with $25,000 national award

Pitt Co.Ainsley VanBuskirk Milken Award
Pitt Co.Ainsley VanBuskirk Milken Award(WITN News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A teacher at an Eastern Carolina school was surprised Friday morning with an award and a multi-thousand-dollar check.

Pitt County teacher Ainsley VanBuskirk got the surprise of a lifetime. VanBuskirk, a first-grade teacher at Pactolus Global School, was surprised with the $25,000 Milken Educator Award for Innovative dual-language instruction.

The Milken Educator Award also called the “Oscars of Teaching,” is part of a cross-country tour that honors exceptional educators for excellence and innovation in education, according to the Milken Family Foundation.

Recipients, like VanBuskirk, are caught by surprise when their names are announced at emotional all-school assemblies in front of cheering students, proud colleagues, distinguished officials, and the media.

Today, VanBuskirk thought she was attending an assembly honoring the school’s continued academic growth with a visit from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s deputy superintendent.

Instead, she was presented with the award.

The foundation says VanBurskirk creates a tailored curriculum to accommodate various learning styles while taking special care to ensure every student has an equitable opportunity to succeed.

She goes above the classroom as well. She serves as a grade-level chair and a facilitating teacher while collaborating with international colleagues to determine how best to support dual language instruction and bridge languages to increase student growth and proficiency.

VanBuskirk earned an Associate of Arts from Pitt Community College in 2011 and a Bachelor of Science from East Carolina University in 2013.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department brought graduation and Kersey’s swearing-in ceremony to his growing family – in...
Police department brings graduation ceremony to new officer who welcomed son
Kinston fire crews responded to an overnight home fire. We are told a person was found dead at...
Victim identified in Kinston early morning deadly fire
Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Plymouth police investigating deadly shooting
Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Two dead in Wednesday night Plymouth shooting
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

Kinston fire crews responded to an overnight home fire. We are told a person was found dead at...
Victim identified in Kinston early morning deadly fire
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Edgar
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Edgar
Blood drive
Blood Drive in Jacksonville today
The time invested into keeping Thell B. Overman Field looking incredible for the Wallace...
Wallace Rose-Hill coaching staff and field maintenance crew use artificial intelligence robot