Kinston police investigate early morning shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston are investigating an early morning shooting.

Officers say around 2:40 a.m. they were called to East Shine and East Street where they found a man shot.

Antwan Garner was taken to ECU Health Medical Center for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A news release says the 35-year-old man remains in stable condition.

Police say they don’t have any information yet on the gunman.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Kinston police at at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

