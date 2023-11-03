Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Kinston police investigate early morning shooting

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston are investigating an early morning shooting.

Officers say around 2:40 a.m. they were called to East Shine and East Street where they found a man shot.

Antwan Garner was taken to ECU Health Medical Center for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A news release says the 35-year-old man remains in stable condition.

Police say they don’t have any information yet on the gunman.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Kinston police at at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department brought graduation and Kersey’s swearing-in ceremony to his growing family – in...
Police department brings graduation ceremony to new officer who welcomed son
Kinston fire crews responded to an overnight home fire. We are told a person was found dead at...
Victim identified in Kinston early morning deadly fire
Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Plymouth police investigating deadly shooting
Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Two dead in Wednesday night Plymouth shooting
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out

Latest News

Pitt Co.Ainsley VanBuskirk Milken Award
Pitt County teacher surprised with $25,000 national award
Kinston fire crews responded to an overnight home fire. We are told a person was found dead at...
Victim identified in Kinston early morning deadly fire
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Edgar
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Edgar
Blood drive
Blood Drive in Jacksonville today