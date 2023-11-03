Kinston police investigate early morning shooting
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston are investigating an early morning shooting.
Officers say around 2:40 a.m. they were called to East Shine and East Street where they found a man shot.
Antwan Garner was taken to ECU Health Medical Center for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
A news release says the 35-year-old man remains in stable condition.
Police say they don’t have any information yet on the gunman.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call Kinston police at at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
