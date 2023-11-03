J.H. Rose battles past White Oak in state soccer playoffs
Rose 2, White Oak 1
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The J.H. Rose boys soccer team never trailed but had to battle past White Oak 2-1 in their state 3A boys soccer playoff game on Thursday night in Greenville.
White Oak tied the game up in the second half on a goal by Rocky Vinson on a rebound off the post. Tanner Farner took the free kick shot.
Julius Jones header goal gave Rose the lead back. The eventual game-winning goal.
The Rampants will host Lee County in the third round on Monday night.
State Boys Soccer Playoff Second Round Results
4A East
New Hanover 2, New Bern 0
3A East
J.H. Rose 2, White Oak 1
Jacksonville 3, Triton 2
Croatan 2, Southern Lee 1
C.B. Aycock 3, Swansboro 1
East Wake 5, Southern Nash 1
2A East
Clinton 2, Washington 1
Manteo 3, Raleigh Charter 1
Wallace-Rose Hill 3, Midway 0
North Lenoir 2, Heide Trask 1
Franklin Academy 7, North Pitt 1
Research Triangle 1, Greene Central 1 (SO 4-3)
1A East
Southside 2, Lejeune 1
Jones 5, Oxford Prep 1
Pender 4, Cape Hatteras 0
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.