J.H. Rose battles past White Oak in state soccer playoffs

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The J.H. Rose boys soccer team never trailed but had to battle past White Oak 2-1 in their state 3A boys soccer playoff game on Thursday night in Greenville.

White Oak tied the game up in the second half on a goal by Rocky Vinson on a rebound off the post. Tanner Farner took the free kick shot.

Julius Jones header goal gave Rose the lead back. The eventual game-winning goal.

The Rampants will host Lee County in the third round on Monday night.

State Boys Soccer Playoff Second Round Results

4A East

New Hanover 2, New Bern 0

3A East

J.H. Rose 2, White Oak 1

Jacksonville 3, Triton 2

Croatan 2, Southern Lee 1

C.B. Aycock 3, Swansboro 1

East Wake 5, Southern Nash 1

2A East

Clinton 2, Washington 1

Manteo 3, Raleigh Charter 1

Wallace-Rose Hill 3, Midway 0

North Lenoir 2, Heide Trask 1

Franklin Academy 7, North Pitt 1

Research Triangle 1, Greene Central 1 (SO 4-3)

1A East

Southside 2, Lejeune 1

Jones 5, Oxford Prep 1

Pender 4, Cape Hatteras 0

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

