Goldsboro police arrest man in connection with October 23rd shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police say they have made an arrest in connection to an October 23rd shooting.

According to Goldsboro Police, they found 45-year-old David Smith of Goldsboro in his car on the 300 block of Myers Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Police say that Smith was taken to Wayne UNC Health for treatment. He has since been released from the hospital.

On November 3rd police said that they had arrested 41-year-old Nelson Cannon of Clayton and charged him with one count of 1st degree attempted murder, two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied motor vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied motor vehicle in motion.

Police say that Cannon was taken to the Johnston County Jail. No bond information was available.

Police say this investigation is still ongoing and additional arrests are possible.

