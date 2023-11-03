Advertise With Us
FUR BABY FRIDAY: CIABATTA is looking for forever snuggies!

An almost 1.5-year-old American Pit Bull mix
Fur Baby Friday - Meet Ciabatta
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE viewers got to meet a new 4-legged friend on this “Fur Baby Friday” named CIABATTA whose an almost 1.5-year-old American Pit Bull mix.

View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details about this sweet girl and to find out what type of home the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan May believes CIABATTA would thrive the most...

And here’s what WITN’s Natalie Parsons has to say about CIABATTA...

“I cannot sing enough praises of Ciabatta! She is a gem. I know I saw that about so many dogs that we have on, but I really truly mean that. She’s very timid at first (which is extremely common for rescue dogs), but within a few minutes she wanted to lick me and be my friend. I think that she would honestly thrive in a home where the own will be patient, put her on a routine and do consistent training. She’s so young and super smart. Socialize her and you’ll be golden. She just needs a forever owner who will work with her and love her unconditionally. GREAT dog!” -Natalie

Here’s where you can check out the other “Fur Baby Friday” alumni who continue searching for a forever home: CLICK HERE!

There are a few events coming up with the HSEC that they’d like you to know about:

First, an ADOPTION “DAY & DOG WALK” EVENT on Sunday, November 5 from 3pm-5pm at 418 Evans Street in Greenville.

Get ready to celebrate THANKSGIVING with the HSEC by purchasing a HOLIDAY WREATH with parts of the proceeds going directly to the rescue:

Have you ever wanted PICTURES WITH YOUR PET? Well, there’s never been a better time to do exactly that and plus it benefits the HSEC. BOOK YOUR SHOOT HERE!

Here’s a VOLUNTEERING opportunity for you:

You can also DRESS IS STYLE while supporting the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. From sweatshirts, tee shirts and tanks, CLICK HERE to check out all the apparel options and place your order.

The rescue is hosting a BED SHEET FUNDRAISER where buy a new set of sheets and support the HSEC as the rescue will receive 50% of the proceeds. PURCHASE HERE!

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

