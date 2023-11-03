Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

FUR BABY FRIDAY celebrates your ENC PETS

Click here for all the details!
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE has a weekly segment called “Fur Baby Friday” where WITN teams up with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina in an effort to find a fur baby a new forever home.

In celebration, we want to feature YOUR FUR BABIES from all across ENC in the show right before the “Fur Baby Friday” segment.

THIS WEEK’S SEGMENT FEATURES:

(a) Macey Martin of Farmville as “Little Red Riding Hood & Scary Wolf”

(b) Ann Sutton of La Grange’s Mickey Dee & Molly

(c) Lisa Bowyer of New Bern’s Mihoku

(d) Carol Backman of Oriental’s “Big Mouth Bird”

View the FULL SEGMENT above to see all these fur babies on the small-screen!

ENC PETS (11.3.2023)
ENC PETS (11.3.2023)(WITN)
ENC PETS (11.3.2023)
ENC PETS (11.3.2023)(WITN)
ENC PETS (11.3.2023)
ENC PETS (11.3.2023)(WITN)
ENC PETS (11.3.2023)
ENC PETS (11.3.2023)(WITN)
ENC PETS (11.3.2023)
ENC PETS (11.3.2023)(WITN)

If you would like to have your pet featured, please be sure to SUBMIT A PICTURE HERE in the “Pet Pictures” category!

Also, don’t forget to include the following information with your submission:

-Your name

-Where are you from?

-Your pet’s name

-Little blurb about your pet: Including things like how old and what type of pet? And anything else you’d like to include?

And we look forward to seeing your submissions! :)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department brought graduation and Kersey’s swearing-in ceremony to his growing family – in...
Police department brings graduation ceremony to new officer who welcomed son
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Kinston fire crews responded to an overnight home fire. We are told a person was found dead at...
Victim identified in Kinston early morning deadly fire
Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Two dead in Wednesday night Plymouth shooting
Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Plymouth police investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

ENC PETS - 11.3.2023
Fur Baby Friday - Meet Ciabatta
Fur Baby Friday - Meet Ciabatta
ECU
ECU receives National Science Foundation grant to create new math curriculum
Wisezah Buckman
Second inmate gets death penalty in Pasquotank County prison murders