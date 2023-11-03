FUR BABY FRIDAY celebrates your ENC PETS
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE has a weekly segment called “Fur Baby Friday” where WITN teams up with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina in an effort to find a fur baby a new forever home.
In celebration, we want to feature YOUR FUR BABIES from all across ENC in the show right before the “Fur Baby Friday” segment.
THIS WEEK’S SEGMENT FEATURES:
(a) Macey Martin of Farmville as “Little Red Riding Hood & Scary Wolf”
(b) Ann Sutton of La Grange’s Mickey Dee & Molly
(c) Lisa Bowyer of New Bern’s Mihoku
(d) Carol Backman of Oriental’s “Big Mouth Bird”
View the FULL SEGMENT above to see all these fur babies on the small-screen!
If you would like to have your pet featured, please be sure to SUBMIT A PICTURE HERE in the “Pet Pictures” category!
Also, don’t forget to include the following information with your submission:
-Your name
-Where are you from?
-Your pet’s name
-Little blurb about your pet: Including things like how old and what type of pet? And anything else you’d like to include?
And we look forward to seeing your submissions! :)
