Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Family remembers mother killed after her pickup truck was pushed off bridge

Cheryl Kidwell, 32, died after her pickup truck was pushed off the side of a bridge on Interstate 275 on Tuesday. (Source: WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman who was killed in a crash earlier this week is being remembered for her love of family and her outgoing personality.

Cheryl Kidwell, 32, died after her pickup truck was pushed off the side of the Licking River Bridge on Interstate 275 on Tuesday.

Police said multiple vehicles crashed on the bridge when they were switching lanes and a semitruck overturned. Kidwell’s truck ultimately ended up being pushed over the side of the bridge and landed in a wooded area below,

According to the Campbell County Coroner’s Office, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kidwell is survived by her wife, son, brothers and mother Jennifer Leggett.

“She just wanted everybody to feel welcomed and loved,” Leggett said.

According to Leggett, her daughter’s family was the most important thing to her.

“They were her absolute world,” she said. “A lot of times they acted like all they had was each other.”

Leggett said Kidwell nearly died in a crash 15 years ago on the same day as her fatal crash Tuesday.

“She had a car accident 15 years ago on Oct. 30 that nearly took her life,” Leggett said. “Fifteen years and one day later, here we are.”

Leggett said the family is leaning on their faith to cope with the loss.

“God, above all things, is what has gotten me through this,” she said.

Four people were taken to the hospital in the crash. Police said they are expected to survive.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wilder Police Department and the Campbell County Specialist Response Team.

Bridge repairs are expected to take place through Nov. 8, according to transportation officials.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department brought graduation and Kersey’s swearing-in ceremony to his growing family – in...
Police department brings graduation ceremony to new officer who welcomed son
Former St. Clair High School teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
‘I’ve definitely gone through a grieving process’: Former teacher who resigned after her OnlyFans was discovered speaks out
Kinston fire crews responded to an overnight home fire. We are told a person was found dead at...
Victim identified in Kinston early morning deadly fire
Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Two dead in Wednesday night Plymouth shooting
Death investigation is underway on Brinkley Avenue in Plymouth
Plymouth police investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

Some New Jersey high school students are accused of sharing AI-generated nude photos of their...
High schoolers accused of making AI-generated pornographic images of their classmates
ENC PETS (11.3.2023)
FUR BABY FRIDAY celebrates your ENC PETS
ENC PETS - 11.3.2023
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Schemengees Bar and Grille, one of the...
Biden arrives in Maine to mourn with community after a mass shooting that left 18 people dead