ECU to open Military & Veterans Resource Center today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting for its new Military and Veterans Resource Center.

The resource center will help facilitate the transition from military life to university life by providing support through a hub of holistic services for veterans.

ECU is the home for more than 1,800 members of the military community including veterans, servicemembers, and dependents.

Today’s ceremony will be held on the second floor of ECU’s Main Campus Student Center in room 282 at 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.